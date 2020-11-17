Jed Madela to release original Christmas song

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Jed Madela is set to release an original Christmas song entitled "A Very Merry Christmas," he announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

"My latest Christmas single, 'A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS,' drops on November 20, 2020! Happy holidays everyone!" Madela wrote in the caption.

“A Very Merry Christmas" aims to inspire Filipinos to reflect on the true essence of the season.

“This song somehow made me stop and think of how simple life was. It made me appreciate all the things I have. Things that we normally take for granted,” Madela shared in a statement.

“I pray that it does the same to people when they listen to it. I hope it brings back the real essence and traditions of Christmas which is love.”

For Madela, Christmas has always been a “time to just love.”

Released under Star Music, “A Very Merry Christmas” was composed by Jimmy Borja and Eymard Altoveros and produced by ABS-CBN creative director Jonathan Manalo.

