‘Inokray niyo ako, ha!’ Geneva Cruz surprises ‘Hide and Sing’ as mystery celebrity

MANILA — Geneva Cruz surprised “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday as she unveiled herself as the mystery celebrity in the hit segment “Hide and Sing.”

Comedian KaladKaren was tasked to guess which among three “TagoKanta” was the actual celebrity. She, however, failed to recognize Cruz’s voice.

Removing her mask, Cruz told the hosts, in jest, “Inokray niyo ako, ha!”

In the game’s format, the hosts also share their guesses to help the contestant make a decision.

At one point, Vice Ganda joked about not wanting to add on social media the mystery singer who turned out to be Cruz.

When Cruz revealed herself, Vice Ganda appeared excited, confessing to be a fan of the singer known for her hits “Kailan” and “Paraiso” with her former group Smokey Mountain.

