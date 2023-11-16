'Young Sheldon' to wrap after seven seasons

Would you miss the adorable and smart Sheldon Cooper?

The hit comedy series "Young Sheldon" will bid adieu as CBS announced on this week that the show will conclude after the upcoming seventh season.

In a statement, CBS said the show's seventh season will debut on February 15 next year, and its one-hour series finale is scheduled for May 16.

The first season of Young Sheldon premiered in 2017 as a prequel to "The Big Bang Theory," which tells the story of the young prodigy Sheldon Cooper.

In the statement, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach expressed her admiration for the show, noting its remarkable cast and the unique, heartfelt stories that have drawn audiences in from the start.

“We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you,” Reisenbach was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, American actor Iain Armitage, who plays young Sheldon Cooper, shared a heartfelt message with a group photo of his on-screen siblings, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan, as the prequel is set to end.

“We will make the best 7th season we can possibly make- and behind the scenes there will be lots of laughter and lots of tears because I love all of these people so much,” said Armitage.

Raegan Revord, who portrays Missy Cooper, Sheldon's twin sister, also shared her thoughts on the show's impending conclusion.

“I will say more later, but right now I am feeling so so heartbroken, but also so grateful,” Revord said. “Playing Missy Cooper for the past 7 years and getting so be a part of this beloved franchise has been life changing.”