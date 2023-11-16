Trailer: 'Madame Web' introduces brand new spider-heroine

Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb a.k.a. Madame Web. Handout



What's better than a Spider-Sense? How about the ability to see the future?

Madame Web, the brand new movie from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, sees the origin of Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities.

Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

Directed by SJ Clarkson, with screenplay by Claire Parker & Clarkson, the film stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott.

Coming soon in cinemas, Madame Web is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.