There's a brand new Avengers team in 'What If...? Season Two'

Hela, an evil Peter Quill (?), the 1602 universe, and what seems to be a brand new Avengers team. These and more are just some of the surprises in store for season two of Marvel Studios’ What If…?

The animated anthology series, which airs exclusively on Disney+ starting December 22, sees The Watcher again navigating the multiverse, including one where the Avengers Tower seems to have been taken over on Christmas Day.

In the spirit of the holiday season, a new episode will debut nightly on Disney+ for nine nights.