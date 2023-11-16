P-pop group BINI earns nod in Brazilian music awards

MANILA -- P-pop girl group BINI raised the bar for Pinoy pride after gaining international recognition.

The all-female group’s “I Feel Good” performance triumphed in the International New Artist Song Award (Música de Novo Artista Internacional) category at Brazil’s BreakTudo Awards 2023, Star Music announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Founded in 2016, BreakTudo Awards aims to "to celebrate the most prominent and emerging highlights of the entertainment and pop culture scene.”

BINI bested “Date Your Dad” by Bellah Mae, “Enough” by charlieonnafriday, “Fluo” by Sangiovanni, “I Tried” by Daniel Seavey, “never knew a heart could break itself (acoustic)” by Zach Hood, “Nico Valdi Produciendo a Rochy” by Nico Valdi, Rochy, and “QUITATE LA ROPA” by La Cross.