OPM artists to hold concert for West Philippine Sea frontliners

Naval officers on their watch inside the bridge of the BRP Davao Del Sur as they sail the West Philippine Sea on May 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- OPM artists led by singer-songwriters Noel Cabangon and Ebe Dancel are holding a Christmas donation drive concert for the West Philippine Sea frontliners.

The free concert will happen on November 29 at UP Diliman Bahay ng Alumni at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will also feature Leanne and Naara, Lolita Carbon, Bayang Barrios at ang Naliyagan, 6Cylemind, Gracenote, Autotelic, Gab Cabangon, Hey June and Ena Mori.

"To enjoy the concert for free, bring gifts and goods for the daily needs of our frontliners. Monetary donations won't be accepted," according to show's poster.

"Magpa-Pasko na! Gawin nating makahulugan ang ating Pasko. Tara na at magbigay ng aginaldo sa mga frontliners ng West Philippine Sea," Cabangon wrote on his social media post.

