Movie review: Music still drives latest 'Trolls' flick

A scene from 'Trolls Band Together.' Handout

When he was still a baby, Branch (Justin Timberlake) was in a pop boy band with his four elder brothers called BroZone. However, eldest brother John Dory (Eric Andre) became obsessed with performance perfection, and became unbearably bossy. After one disastrous performance, the three other brothers all decided to call it quits, and everyone left town, leaving little Branch behind. This made Branch harbor ill feelings against them.

In the present, John Dory came back to convince Branch to go with him on a rescue mission. Their brother Floyd (Troye Sivan) was held hostage by unscrupulous twins Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells), using his troll essence to give them musical talent. Together with Poppy (Anna Kendricks), they went to find Spruce (Daveed Diggs) and Clay (Kid Cudi) so they can achieve the perfect harmony needed to break Floyd free.

The first "Trolls" was one of my Top 10 films of 2016. With its dazzling color palette and infectious covers of pop hits, it had that overwhelming optimism rarely seen lately, even in children's animated films. There was a second film, "Trolls World Tour," which had the trolls going from one musical genre to another. Unfortunately, that film fell victim to the worldwide pandemic that year, so I was not able to see it in cinemas.

Bergen King Gristle Jr. (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) and Bridget (Zooey Deschanel) are still in, as this new adventure began at their wedding ceremony. Tracing Clay's location in a secret troll oasis introduced a vivacious new character Viva (Camila Cabello), who turned to have deeper ties with our lead trolls than we initially thought. Another interesting character was a clump of frizzy hair named Crimp (Zosia Mamet), Velvet's engineering-genius assistant.

The songs were still the best parts for me, especially medleys, like the royal wedding prep medley (with bits of "Keep It Comin' Love," "We are Family," "Push It," "Good as Hell," "Hello"), and that boy band medley (with bits of "ABC," "The Right Stuff," "I Want You Back," "Motownphilly," "Stayin' Alive"). Of the original songs, the centerpiece is still N'Sync reunion single "The Right Place," which had their signature infectious dance groove.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."