LOOK: Sharon Cuneta, Richard Gomez meet again

MANILA -- Screen veterans Sharon Cuneta and Richard Gomez finally meet again.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Cuneta uploaded a photo of her and Gomez hugging. The two last worked together in the 2018 Star Cinema family drama "Three Words to Forever."

"And who should I bump into in the airport waiting for my flight to Cebu but this guy! After three long years… all is finally well again now," Cuneta captioned her post.

"It is so nice to have finally reconnected with you, my dearest friend," Cuneta also wrote in one of her posts, tagging Gomez.

The former couple starred in several hit films like "Minsan Minahal Kita," "Kapantay Ay Langit" and "Ngayon at Kailanman."

