Jamie Rivera shares ultimate goal as head of Inspire Music

MANILA -- OPM icon Jamie Rivera shared her ultimate goal as the head of the record label Inspire Music.

On Wednesday, Inspire Music launched new tracks from Kapamilya artists Angela Ken, Fabio Santos, Fana, Francine Diaz, Imogen, KD Estrada, Jed Madela and Rivera herself.

"My ultimate goal is for the songs to be instruments, so a lot of people would be blessed by the song. 'Yun ang ultimate goal ko talaga, hindi awards. 'Yung mga awards ay secondary na lang 'yan. 'Yung mga gold (record awards), 'yung kumita siya ay secondary na 'yan," Rivera told ABS-CBN News.

"Like for example, 'yung first song namin nina Fabio at Imogen na '3-in-1' ang gusto ko roon kaya ko ginawa ang song is for the children to know more about the Holy Trinity -- God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. 'Yun ang unang-una kong goal. Secondly, ito namang 'Faith, Hope and Love,' ito ay to generate faith para mas maraming tao ang maniwala sa Panginoon at magkaroon ng hope at in turn ay magkaroon ng pagmamahal sa kapwa. 'Yun ang ultimate goal ng Insire label," Rivera added.

Rivera collaborated with Diaz, Madela and Estrada for the track "Faith, Hope and Love," which promotes world peace.

She also offered an exciting revamped remix of the label's first single "3-in1" which features "It's Showtime" star Imogen Cantong and "The Voice Kids" season 5 contestant Fabio Santos. It's a song about the joys of believing in God.

Singer-songwriter Angela Ken recorded the single "Pansinin Mo Naman Ako," her first single under Inspire Music.

OPM singer Fana has put a modern twist to Gloc-9's hit song "Love Story Ko," which highlights the happiness of being in love. The song which was released last November 10 was composed by A. Polisco and Christian Martinez and produced by Rivera.

