How being a calendar girl made Julia Barretto braver

MANILA — For actress Julia Barretto, being a calendar girl for a liquor brand helped her become braver with the support of her family and loved ones.

Speaking to reporters, Barretto recalled how supportive his partner Gerald Anderson and his family was upon knowing that she will be the calendar girl of Tanduay.

"From the very beginning, as always and anything that I do, laging involved my family and my loved ones and, of course, also my partner. This is something they knew before I accepted it and even the shoot," the actress said.

"It's something that I ended up doing that was also supported by them. I feel so blessed because I have such a strong support system, so malaking bagay siya. It's a confidence-booster," she added.

Barretto was glad that Tanduay was collaborative with the shoots and layout for the calendar.

"It was a collaborative process and they very much valued also on our end our opinions and our thoughts with the layouts that were presented. It was a lot of back and forths and a lot of collaboration. At the end of the day, I'm grateful that they involved me in the process and they value what I had to say," Barretto said.

"I just feel so much gratitude and I feel like that in itself is empowering when you feel like there are a lot of things to be grateful for," she added.

Barretto added that her calendar girl stint was "empowering."

"In a sense that I feel secure in myself and I feel secure in my support system, I feel secure in way that I am loved and accepted to the people important to me. That's empowering," she said.

"You feel excited because it shows that over time you become braver and braver and the growth is endless. The possibilities of growing in so many ways, that in itself is exciting," she added.

Barretto was last seen with ABS-CBN in the iWantTFC series “I Am U” in 2020.

She recently appeared in the movie “Expensive Candy” with Carlo Aquino, which was released last year.

