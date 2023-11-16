From left to right: (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, aespa's Winter and IVE's Liz in the cover photo for collaboration single 'Nobody.' Photo: G_I_DLE/X



The members of three popular K-pop girl groups released Thursday a collaboration single reportedly aimed at supporting South Korea's bid to host the World Expo.

Jeon Soyeon of (G)I-DLE, Winter of aespa and Liz of IVE have come together for the retro-inspired "Nobody." An accompanying music video for the song was also released on the YouTube channel of M:USB.

The collaboration intends to show support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan, English-language publication The Korea Herald reported.

As of writing, the phrase "NOBODY IS OUT NOW" and hashtags #GIDLExAESPAxIVE and #SOYEONxWINTERxLIZ occupy spots on the list of Philippine trends on X (formerly Twitter).

Soyeon is the leader, rapper and producer of the five-member team (G)I-DLE, which debuted in 2018 and has dominated South Korean charts with songs like "Tomboy" and "Queencard."

Winter is a vocalist of four-piece act aespa, which entered the K-pop scene in 2020 and is known for songs such as "Next Level" and "Spicy."

Liz, meanwhile, debuted in 2021 as a member of IVE, which has been making waves in K-pop with earworms like "Love Dive" and "After Like."

