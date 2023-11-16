Francine Diaz at the press conference of Inspire Music. Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Actress Francine Diaz has ventured into singing as she recorded a song under Inspire Music.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Diaz expressed her gratitude for being part of the song "Faith, Hope and Love," which seeks to promote world peace.

OPM veteran Jamie Rivera, who heads Inspire Music, collaborated with Diaz, KD Estrada and Jed Madela for the inspirational track.

Asked of her reaction that aside from being an actress, she is now a recording artist, Diaz said: "Nakakatakot po na nakakatuwa kasi po dahil sa 'Faith, Hope and Love' na ito ay baka masanay sila o mag-expect ang mga tao sa akin na kapag kakanta ako ay magaling ako. Pero hindi naman po talaga; kinakaya ko po at pinag-aaralan ko pa lang."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Minsan napapaisip din ako kung gusto ko ba talagang aralin 'yung pagkanta or pasukin 'yung music industry. Siguro po hindi ngayon. Pero kasi ito po para sa akin ay hindi lang po siya basta opportunity but a blessing na rin po sa akin. As someone na hindi naman po talaga singer ay nagtiwala po si Ms. Jamie sa akin na isama ako sa kanta nila na 'Faith, Hope and Love.' Siguro po kapag ready na ako ay papasukin ko po ang music industry. Sa ngayon hindi naman po ako nagsasara ng pintuan o sa mga panibagong papasukin kong mundo," Diaz told ABS-CBN News and other entertainment reporters.

Diaz said it was an honor for her to work with Rivera, whose music was part of her childhood.

"Bata pa lang po talaga ako naririnig ko na po ang boses ni Ms. Jamie ay hanggang ngayon ay nadala ko 'yung ugali na tuwing umaga ay nakikinig ako sa mga kanta ni Ms. Jamie. Kaya nung sinabi po sa akin na may gagawin pong kanta si Ms. Jamie at kasama po ako, sobra po akong natuwa at nabigla at the same time," Diaz said.

According to Rivera, Inspire Music is "about inspiring people from all walks of life — to be inspired by the melody, by the lyrics, by the music.”

Aside from leading the production, Rivera will also guide various ABS-CBN artists who are set to record music catering to the inspirational genre.

Diaz is one of the lead stars of iWantTFC's thriller series "Fractured," which premiered on iWant app and its YouTube channel last September 15.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC