Caroline (Belle Mariano) unveils the secrets of Irene (Maris Racal). ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The teleserye of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano "Can't Buy Me Love" has reached a new milestone as secrets of Irene (Maris Racal) were unveiled in the latest episode aired Wednesday.

Based on figures by Star Creatives released on Thursday afternoon, "Can't Buy Me Love" peaked at 475,131 concurrent viewers or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time.

In the latest episode, Irene's secrets are revealed by her supposed friend Kara (Shaniah Gomez) as Caroline (Mariano) looks for her.

She is joined by Stephen (Darren) who questions her trust to her newfound friend Bingo (Pangilinan).

Kara reveals that Irene is in debt but wants to build her own bar, thus trusting Felix (Alex Medina).

However, Bingo still suspects that Felix could be friends with Caroline's kidnappers.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

