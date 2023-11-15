'Batang Quiapo' reaches 481K concurrent viewers

Disguising as Tanggol (Coco Martin), David (McCoy de Leon) learned on the Tuesday episode that Ramon (Christopher de Leon) is running a drug dealership business. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" reached a new milestone on concurrent viewership, as Ramon (Christopher de Leon) revealed his business to David (McCoy de Leon).

In latest figures released by Dreamscape Entertainment, the Tuesday episode drew 481,065 peak concurrent viewers -- or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time.

Disguising as Tanggol (Coco Martin), David learned on the Tuesday episode that Ramon is running a drug dealership business.

Ramon said that he will be giving the leadership of the business to his son and Olga (Irma Adlawan) warned David about the dangers of their gig.

Meanwhile, Santino (Ronwaldo Martin) continues his adventure on boxing while Roda (Joel Lamangan) fights Marites' (Cherry Pie Picache) medical livelihood.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

