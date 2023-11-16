Tanggol (Coco Martin) and Bubbles (Ivana Alawi). ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Tanggol's (Coco Martin) new adventure boosted "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" to a new viewership record on Wednesday.

Based on figures by Dreamscape Entertainment, the show reached 492,836 peak concurrent viewers -- or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time.

The Wednesday episode, shows Marsing (Pen Medina) and Nita (Susan Africa) raising their rent to P750. This does not sit well with Tindeng (Charo Santos) and Marites (Cherry Pie Picache) as they felt that their former friends have changed since becoming rich.

Meanwhile, Santino (Ronwaldo Martin) wins his first boxing match, sealing his name in the sport, and Edwin (Ping Medina) discovers Ramon (Christopher de Leon) drug business which puts his life in danger.

This marks the start of Tanggol's new mission as they attempt to kill the members of Red Phoenix Group.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

