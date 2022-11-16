WATCH: How Kelly Rowland led formation of Little Mix

Screenshots from the 'X Factor UK' YouTube channel.

Former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland led the formation of girl group Little Mix, "X Factor UK" revealed last Sunday.

Rowland had said in an earlier clip, "We truly feel that the four of you can bring something very special to this competition."

In a newly released footage, Rowland said that they need to form a girl group that would be fresh in the eyes of the public noting how she feels the vibe of the girls.

"That is strong, vocally. It’s about being the next generation and discovering something new," the singer said pointing at the girls' photos as a group.

Louis Walsh was worried that the girls may not work well together as it would be a short time before the live shows: "Are they gonna gel at this last moment?"

"Yes, they will. I will make certain of it," Rowland said in response.

"X Factor UK" first made the same move with the formation of One Direction composed of Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne in 2010 and found global success after finishing third overall in the competition.

A former member of Destiny's Child with Beyonce and Michelle Williams, one of the most successful girl groups during their time, Rowland guaranteed that the girls will be good together and promised that she will help them.

"What they bring and you listen to their voices and you know what can happen. I just hear it," she said.

Little Mix, composed of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Jesy Nelson, rose to fame after winning "The X Factor UK" in 2011 -- the first group act to win the competition.

Nelson left in 2020, saying being part of the pop group had taken a toll on her mental health.

Last February, music label Warner Record welcomed Pinnock, who said in an Instagram story: “So excited for what’s to come."

The news came two months after Little Mix announced the group will go on hiatus after its 2022 tour.

"We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," the girl group said in a series of tweets.

The group clarified that it is not splitting up but just taking a break to work on other projects.

"It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much," Little Mix said.

"We are not splitting up -- Little Mix is here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours, and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more."

Little Mix's debut song "Wings" gained international success. The group is also known for their songs, "Secret Love Song", "Touch", "Shout Out To My Ex", and "Sweet Melody", among others.

