Warner Bros. Philippines on Tuesday finally dropped the trailer for the third installment of the blockbuster “Magic Mike” film franchise.

Titled “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the musical comedy stars Channing Tatum as Mike Lane, and actress Salma Hayek Pinault.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It follows “Magic” Mike taking to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida.

For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, he heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault), who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse.

Steven Soderbergh returns to direct the movie written by Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will come out in theaters just in time for Valentine’s Day 2023.