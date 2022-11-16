Taylor Swift overwhelmed by Song of the Year nomination for 'All Too Well'

Taylor Swift feels overwhelmed after her 10-minute version of "All Too Well" got nominated for Song of the Year – an award she’s never won – at the 2023 Grammy awards.

In a lengthy post via her Instagram Story, Swift said the track is the song she’s most proud of out of anything she’s ever written.

“The fact that it's nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award l've never won, that honors the songwriting... it's momentous and surreal,” she said.

After learning about getting the Grammy nod, Swift said she immediately called her co-writer on “All Too Well” and reminisced about how they started writing together when she was just 14.

“She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It's just so cute I can't cope,” she said.

“I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I'll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn't have happened without you,” she added.

“All Too Well” originally came out in 2012 on Swift's album "Red," but it qualified for inclusion more than a decade later because the expanded version contained more than 50 percent new material.

Aside from the Song of the Year nomination, Swift also snagged a nod for best music video for the same song.

She also returned to her country roots by earning one of the genre's down-ballot nominations for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)."