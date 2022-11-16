Sharon Cuneta: 'Retirement is calling'

Screen and music veteran Sharon Cuneta performs for ABS-CBN Foundation’s benefit concert for Bantay Bata 163 in August 2017. FILE/ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Showbiz icon Sharon Cuneta revealed Wednesday that she is mulling retirement at the age of 56, saying she is “exhausted” and would rather spend most of her time with her family.

Cuneta said “retirement is calling” in an Instagram post where she shared a passage from a book, “The Stories We Tell,” by Joanna Gaines. The excerpt is a reflection on one’s life and reconsidering “always running at high capacity” at a certain age.

“This part really resonated with me because, well, I am 56 now — and I am just undeniably exhausted. Retirement is calling,” Cuneta wrote.

Dubbed local showbiz’s “Megastar,” Cuneta has been in the industry for 44 years as a hitmaker, host, and actress.

“Once in a while I can pop up in a movie or two, a concert, or a TV show, even a season or a series if it’s not too tiring. But I am tired,” she said.

Cuneta has indeed showed no signs of slowing down, and in fact had a career resurgence of sorts, in the past year, when she starred in her first teleserye via “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and embarked on a concert tour abroad, among other pursuits.

“All I wish I could do is be with my family and take care of them,” she said, referring to her husband former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan and their three children, as well as her eldest child, actress KC Concepcion.

Cuneta wrote that she also hopes to “do all those other things I always wish I could do but just couldn’t find the time for.”

Addressing her followers, she said: “Please pray with me. Thank you so much and I love you all.”

As early as 2019, Cuneta has been considering “semi-retirement” from showbiz, saying she would most likely agree to a few projects that are far between, in order to prioritize her well-being and her family.

Cuneta’s latest statement about possibly retiring came after announcements of her lead casting in major international projects — the film adaptation of “The Mango Bride” and the US series “Concepcion.”

