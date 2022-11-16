'Princess Diaries 3' in the works at Disney: report

US actor Anne Hathaway attends the press conference for 'Armageddon Time' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, on May 20, 2022. Guillaume Horcajuelo, EPA-EFE.



Entertainment giant Disney is set to work on the third installment of "The Princess Diaries" soon, a report confirmed Tuesday.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the new film is a continuation of the series led by Anne Hathaway, while Aadrita Mukerji would be writing the script.

It is not yet confirmed if Hathaway would be returning but the actress has earlier expressed her intent to be back for the film.

Based on the novel of the same name by Meg Cabot, "The Princess Diaries" was released in 2001 and was Hathaway's debut film together with Julie Andrews.

Hathaway plays the role of Mia Thermopolis an American teenager who "learns she is heir to the throne of the European kingdom of Genovia."

After its box office success, the film had a follow-up titled "Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" in 2004.

