Pinoy stunt director Jojo Eusebio leads 'Violent Night' action scenes

Filipino stunt director Jonathan "Jojo" Eusebio led the action scenes of the upcoming Christmas movie "Violent Night," which opens in Philippine theaters on November 30.

David Harbour of "Stranger Things" plays the role of Santa Claus as a surprise combatant when a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve and takes everyone inside hostage.

Eusebio, who has worked with 87North on various projects, including the John Wick franchise and was the second unit director in "Violent Night," worked with Harbour for the action aspect of the film and was praised by the movie's producer David Leitch.

“Jojo was one of the original members of our choreography team, so we’ve been working together a good 20 years,” he said.

“The talent that’s gravitated to 87North is beyond the physical. There’s a common work ethic and desire to make movies, and Jojo has always had that same drive in him. I have so much respect for him and love the work he’s been doing, both with 87North and without.”

Another producer, Kelly McCormick, added: “Jojo had the desire to be challenged and he was inspired by the Christmas backdrop. He brought a team together that had amazing athleticism and skill, and I think they all learned a lot about blending the wit and comedy with the action in the film along the way.”

Harbour wasn’t initially sure about the role when the film was first pitched to him but accepted it later on because of its fresh take on the fictional character.

“I first heard the pitch from my agent, who told me, ‘It’s a violent Santa Claus movie," he said.

“My initial response was, ‘What are you talking about?’ But then, they told me the filmmakers wanted to talk to me about it. So, they called me up and told me the general idea, and it sounded so hilarious, fresh, and different."

