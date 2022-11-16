MANILA -- Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday shared exclusive clips of K-pop groups Lapillus and TFN's back-to-back fan meets held over the weekend.

The two-day back-to-back events in Manila were hosted by Kapamilya artists VJ Ai dela Cruz and Sky Quizon.

Pinoy fans showed their love and support for Lapillus, who performed their comeback single "Gratata" and debut single "Hit Ya!"

Pinoy fans went wild when Lapillus member Bessie performed her rendition of Maymay Entrata's "Amakabogera."

The all-male group TFN also wowed the audience with their hit song "Amazon."

"We're so happy to come here in the Philippines with all our members and this time, we want to meet a lot of Filipino fans. And if given the opportunity to come back here in the Philippines, we'll absolutely come back here. Also, you're gonna expect a lot from us. Thank you," Leo of TFN said.

"Lagi tayong magkakasama, 'di ba?" Shana of Lapillus told their fans called Lapis.

