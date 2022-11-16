‘It’s Showtime’ host Teddy Corpuz breaks down in tears after dedicating his original song to those who are overcoming challenges. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The hosts of “It’s Showtime,” including Teddy Corpuz, broke down in tears Wednesday at the mention of someone whom they “miss” and to whom he dedicated a composition about fighting on despite setbacks.

The emotional moment happened after the “Magpasikat” performance of Corpuz and his teammates Kim Chiu and Jugs Jugueta. The trio performed Corpuz’s original song “Laban” to close the rock concert-themed presentation.

After the number, Chiu explained that while the song is generally for those who are overcoming challenges, Corpuz had someone specific in mind when he wrote it.

“Iyong kanta na ginawa ni Kuya Teddy na ‘Laban’ song, para ‘yun sa taong miss na miss natin,” she said, on the verge of tears.

Vice Ganda initially joked that they were pertaining to his mother, but then turned serious, saying, “Pero ‘yung pinag-aalayan niyo ng kanta na ‘yan, nabasa niya naman ‘yung chat niyo kanina.”

“I’m sure he’s happy na ginawan niyo siya ng kanta,” he added.

At that point, Corpuz, as well as Anne Curtis and Karylle, turned visibly emotional, wiping their tears.

For the week-long 13th anniversary celebration of “It’s Showtime,” all its regular hosts have so far been in complete attendance, except for Vhong Navarro.

An original mainstay of the noontime program since 2009, the actor-host has been detained since September in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.