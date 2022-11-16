MANILA -- Actor John Prats is the stage director of "Her Time," the first major solo concert of Klarisse de Guzman.

Prats shared his excitement over the upcoming show as he shared the concert's poster on his social media page on Tuesday.

"See you guys very soon!!! Let's go @klarissedguzman," wrote Prats, who recently directed the successful concert of "Zoom" hitmaker Jessi.

Produced by Vice Ganda and Ambie Burac, "Her Time" will be held on November 18 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Regine Velasquez, KZ Tandingan, Angeline Quinto and Vice Ganda will be de Guzman's special guests at the concert with musical direction by Marvin Querido.

De Guzman is the grand winner of the season 3 of "Your Face Sounds Familiar," which aired last year. She was also a runner-up on the first season of "Voice of the Philippines."

