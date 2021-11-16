Watch more on iWantTFC



Worldwide Handsome scored a worldwide hit!

"Yours," the main theme for the mystery drama "Jirisan," by BTS vocalist Kim Seokjin, known by his stage name Jin, emerged as the top-selling song in dozens of countries, including the United States, the largest music market.

According to MRC Data, "Yours" debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales ranking after churning out 13,200 downloads.

The tune only comes behind Adele’s “Easy on Me," which outsold the Korean piece by less than 1,500 units.

"Yours" marks the highest-charting title for any South Korean solo act in the US this year.

The piece is Jin's third solo material to arrive on the purchase-only list following "Epiphany" from BTS repackaged album "Love Yourself: Answer," which peaked at No. 19; and "Moon" from the group's fourth full-length "Map of the Soul: 7," which landed at No. 17 (both, however, are credited to BTS).

As a BTS vocalist, Jin has appeared on the ranking more than 50 times and landed at No. 1 nine times.

Meanwhile, "Yours" bagged the top spot on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, earning Jin his first No. 1 hit on the tally.

Overall, Jin has charted four solo songs on the genre-specific list. The tune is accompanied by "Awake" (No. 6) from the Bangtan boys' 2016 record "Wings", "Epiphany" (No. 4), and "Moon" (No. 2).

As of this writing, the emotion-soaked OST has taken the lead the iTunes chart in at least 93 countries. It is the second solo material with most No. 1's on the platform in 2021 after Adele's "Easy on Me," which rules with 95.