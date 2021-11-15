Charlie Dizon portrays Rica, a woman who falls victim to a sex scandal, in the new drama series ‘Viral Scandal.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Viral Scandal” is certainly living up to its title.

Debuting on primetime television Monday, November 15, the new ABS-CBN drama about a woman who falls victim to a sex scandal ranked atop the trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines, as its pilot episode aired.

“Viral Scandal” started streaming on iWantTFC on November 13, followed by its regular broadcast at 9:20 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, and A2Z Channel 11, with simultaneous livestreaming on Kapamilya Online Live. The series is also accessible via WeTV and iflix.

LOOK: The pilot episode of the new ABS-CBN series #ViralScandal ranks No. 1 in the list of nationwide trends on Twitter.

The RCD Narratives production centers on Rica (Charlie Dizon) and her family, as they navigate her falling victim to a sex scandal. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/iVahIbQ6Sc — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) November 15, 2021

In its first episode, “Viral Scandal” introduced the Sicat family — young architect Rica (Charlie Dizon), her parents Kakay (Dimples Romana) and Dan (Miko Raval), and her younger siblings Bea (Karina Bautista) and Nico (Louise Abuel).

The events leading up to the scandal were also shown. Rica woke up in a hotel room realizing she may have been assaulted, after a night-out with her officemates that ended with her blacking out.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Rica had drunk from a bottle a stranger had offered her friend, Rose (Arielle Roces), in order to keep her from him, out of concern that she was too intoxicated to make sound decisions.

As seen in trailers for “Viral Scandal,” Rica would later find out that she was filmed in a vulnerable state, with the video going viral on social media, changing her family’s life forever.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Yet to make their appearance in the pilot are main cast members Jake Cuenca as Troy, and Joshua Garcia as Kyle.

Directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, “Viral Scandal” is the latest primetime offering from RCD Narratives, the team behind the acclaimed titles “The Killer Bride” and “A Soldier’s Heart.”