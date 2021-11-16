Nadine Lustre sits as a judge during It's Showtime's BidaMan The Big Break on October 8,2 019. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News/File Photo

Actress-singer Nadine Lustre admitted being in limbo for more than a year after her breakup with actor James Reid as she gave some advice to people who are struggling with heartbreak.

In a podcast hosted by Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro, Lustre opened up about how she moved on from her past relationship.

“I was pretty much in limbo for like more than a year. I guess one advice is just to take your time. I mean it’s not that wounds would heal easily. It will take time, but it’s super worth it in the end,” Lustre said.

According to the actress, she knows several people who tried to fast-track getting over a breakup.

“You need to take a break. Enjoy your own company. Be with yourself muna for a while and learn how to do things on your own. I feel like because you’ve grown with another person, you guys are growing together, I feel like it’s high time that you grow on your own,” Lustre advised.

She also debunked the common notion of couples growing together, saying that developing individually is also important.

“There’s that mentality. But in reality, you also have to grow individually. There’s a saying na in a relationship, you’ve seen your partner shed a lot of their own selves. Just really take your time,” she added.

Lustre also talked about the first things she did right after her breakup with Reid in January 2020.

“It was really weird because there were times na I was like, ‘I wish this could still work out.' You're still there. But I was aware that it was slowly going away. At first it was hard for me, because I was like, this couldn’t happen. This can’t go away because I still wanna be with this person,” she admitted.

But she eventually realized that she has to put herself first -- focusing on getting to know herself further, finishing her album, writing songs, and even talking to friends.

“One day, I just woke up and I told my friend, ‘You know what, it’s not there anymore.' Sometimes, that happens. It took a while because I needed to realize that I needed to put myself first. But when I realized that, and when I decided to put myself first, it just went out the window,” she said.

Just a few days ago, Lustre shared a snap of her rumored boyfriend Christopher Bariou.

Talk about romance brewing between Lustre and Bariou has been circulating since last year, with the actress spotted with the “mystery man” many times.

Lustre, however, has yet to make any confirmation if she is indeed in a new relationship.

Recently, Lustre's father shared some photos of their vacation in Siargao, with Bariou joining them on many occasions.

They stayed at Maison Bukana Resort, which was reportedly founded and managed by Bariou.

In other posts, Lustre’s family enjoyed touring Siargao where they also celebrated the actress-singer's birthday.