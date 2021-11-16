K-pop company SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO member Chen and his wife are expecting their second child, according to reports. Photo from EXO’s official Facebook page

South Korean singer Chen of the boy group EXO and his wife are expecting another child, reports said on Tuesday.

Chen's talent agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed earlier reports that the singer's non-celebrity wife is pregnant with their second child, according to an article by K-pop news outlet Soompi.

The announcement was widely talked about by Filipino K-pop fans, with "Jongdae" and "Chen" occupying the top of Twitter's list of trending topics in the country.

The 29-year-old singer, whose real name is Kim Jongdae, announced his marriage back in January 2020. At the time, his wife was pregnant with their first child, who was born in April of the same year.

The idol is currently serving in the Korean military after enlisting in October 2020.

Chen debuted in 2012 with EXO, which released a special album, "Don't Fight the Feeling," earlier this year.