Juan Karlos Labajo finds Janine Berdin's voice 'unique'

MANILA -- "Her voice is just unique."

This is how musician Juan Karlos Labajo described Janine Berdin as a singer.

In a digital conference on Monday for their song collaboration "Pagod Na Ako," Labajo was all praises for Berdin.

"Some people say quality over quantity, I guess Janine is one of that. It's really the quality of her voice not the quantity in a sense kung gaano siya kataas bumirit. Most of the time dito sa Pilipinas naging basehan sa kagalingan ng singer ay kung gaano siya kataas kumanta, which is not always the case," Labajo said.

"Siyempre she's really kind, humble. It's really those things," he added.

"Pagod Na Ako," which was released last November 5 under Star Music, was written by Berdin and produced by Labajo.

"It's about acknowledging the struggles that you are going through and how important that is. Kasi most of the time pinapabayaan lang natin ang sarili natin na napapagod na tayo and it builds up and then we end up giving up kasi we don't acknowledge the struggles," Berdin said of the song's message.

Berdin said she is just grateful to work with Labajo, an alumnus of“The Voice Kids.”

"I just helped her out on how to materialize what she had in mind and put it into music, into reality. But how you hear this song is really Janine's genius. Ako lang 'yung isa sa mga instrument na tumulong," Labajo said of his role as producer.

"Pagod Na Ako" is Berdin follow up to her chill vibe song "The Side Character," released in July.

Berdin was the grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan season 2 in 2018 and is currently part of the New Gen Divas on "ASAP Natin 'To."

The music video for "Pagod Na Ako," is now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

