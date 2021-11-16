ABS-CBN News/File Photo

From time to time, actress Claudine Barretto still reminisces about her late former boyfriend Rico Yan.

On Instagram, Barretto uploaded an old letter from the actor which appeared to have been written back in September 1998, during the early days of their relationship.

In the letter, Yan told the actress that he is still in disbelief of having a relationship with her.

“Hunny, just wanted you to know that you are the best thing that has happened in my life,” Yan wrote, as he thanked Barretto for being his "rock."

According to Barretto, she shared the throwback letter for their fans.

Meanwhile, several celebrities like Gladys Reyes and Mariel Padilla couldn't help but be touched.

“Nakaka-miss si Rico, mare,” Reyes commented.

The veteran actress replied to Padilla’s comment: “I know right. Feel like crying.”

Early this year, Barretto also paid tribute to Yan on what would have been his 46th birthday.

In a recent vlog, Barretto opened up on why she is still affected by the death of her former boyfriend who died in his sleep due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis on March 29, 2002.

"Mahal ko pa rin siya. Hindi nawawala 'yon. I think hindi nawawala 'yung (love) kapag namatay na 'yung tao. Kahit hindi na kami, nandoon pa rin. Lalo pa yatang lumalabas kung ano ang nararamdaman mo towards the person kapag nawala na 'yung tao," Barretto admitted.

"Yes, mayroon akong pagsisisi na sana mas matagal ko siyang nakasama, sana nandoon ako nung nangyari 'yung dapat sana ay hindi nangyari," the actress added.

Yan and Barretto starred in the hit series "Mula Sa Puso" and "Saan Ka Man Naroroon" and top-billed movies like “Dahil Mahal Na Mahal Kita” and “Got 2 Believe.”