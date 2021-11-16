MANILA -- ABS-CBN's long-running primetime series "FPJ's Ang Probninsyano" once again broke its own record.

The November 15 episode of the ABS-CBN action drama, titled "#FPJAP6Norte," reached 169,000 concurrent live viewers on Kapamilya Online Live.

This was confirmed by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment in a social media post.

"Paganda nang paganda ang ating samahan sa bawat gabi! Maraming salamat uli sa panonood, mga Ka Probinsyano!" the caption read.

In Monday's episode, the group of Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin) finally met the group of Armando (John Estrada) and Mara (Julia Montes).

Mara's group met Cardo and his men while trying to flee from the authorities after they abducted Don Ignacio Guillermo (Tommy Abuel).

Aside from Montes, OPM icon and screen veteran Sharon Cuneta is also set to join the ABS-CBN series.



“Ang Probinsyano” which aired its first episode in September 28, 2015, has enjoyed enduring popularity, from being the undisputed No. 1 TV show in the Philippines via the since-shuttered ABS-CBN Channel 2, to being a record-breaker in terms of live viewership on YouTube.



“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights and is accessible across night platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

