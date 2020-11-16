Xian Lim learning how to ride a unicycle

MANILA -- Actor Xian Lim is learning how to ride a unicycle, saying he wants to become the best unicyclist in the country.

Lim shared a clip of his first day trying to ride a unicycle on Instagram on Sunday.

"Day 1 is not going to well for me," he admitted in the caption, as he thanked those who taught him how to ride the one-wheeled vehicle.

Apart from acting, Lim is known for having various talents, like ventriloquism, which he showcased on the morning program "Magandang Buhay" early thism year.

The actor said he started to learn ventriloquism after watching videos on the internet.

Lim said one should never stop learning new things.

"Sobrang iksi lang ng buhay natin and it's really good to make use of your time na parang lagi kang may natututunan," Lim said.

Lim recently starred in the ABS-CBN series "Love Thy Woman" with his real-life girlfriend Kim Chiu. The series aired its finale last September 11.

He is currently working on the movie “Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi,” with beauty queen-actress Kylie Verzosa and Marco Gumabao for director RC delos Reyes.

He also recently starred with actress Alex Gonzaga in the romantic-comedy film “Love The Way U Lie,” which is available on Netflix.

The film was supposed to be part of the first Metro Manila Summer Film Festival this year.

