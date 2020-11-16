WATCH: Riding ‘rocket ship,’ Bea Alonzo brings laptops to abandoned children

MANILA — Riding a “rocket ship,” Bea Alonzo recently brought laptops and goods to abandoned children, as part of her charity group’s partnership with streaming giant Netflix.

The rocket ship was a jeepney fashioned into a vessel inspired by the Netflix animated movie “Over the Moon.”

In her vlog released on Saturday, Alonzo gave a tour of the vehicle, which had interiors that resembled those seen in the film.

Alonzo rode the “rocket ship” going to the headquarters of SOS Philippines, a network of children’s villages in the country caring for abandoned youth.

Aside from laptops, which aim to aid the children’s education, Alonzo’s I Am Hope organization and Netflix brought supplies to SOS Philippines.

“Now, I am aware that there are more pressing issues,” she wrote on Instagram. “Survival must come first, especially in these trying times, but I pray that we will not lose hope.”

Watch her “flight” here: