WATCH: John Arcilla leads artists in new version of 'Bayan Ko'

MANILA -- John Arcilla led other artists in a stirring new interpretation of the nationalist song “Bayan Ko” as part of a commemorative tribute show this month to the Filipino poet and song’s lyricist Jose Corazon de Jesus or Huseng Batute.

Nick Lizaso, Cultural Center of the Phililppines (CCP) President, provided ABSCBN News the first excerpt of the “Bayan Ko”!rendition with Arcilla, Epi Quizon, Lara Maigue and other artists dressed as frontliners holding face masks, in the show billed as “Awit at Tula: Pagbabalik Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng. Balagtasan”.

Video courtesy of the CCP

The show’s director Ricky Davao told ABS-CBN News Monday that he was inspired to give new meaning to "Bayan Ko" because of the untold sacrifice of many frontliners in service to the country in times of calamity.

“May duktor, nurse, cook, delivery boy, pulis, militar, tanod, call center agent. I told the cast to portray them na hirap ang anyo pero hopeful pa rin sa kanilang pagkanta. I hope it will hit the hearts of people para tumulong pa sila sa bayan,” he said.



Davao veered away from the protest tone of the song set to music by Constancio de Guzman based on the 1929 lyrics of Huseng Batute .

“I am very elated with the result and take one lang yon!" he exclaimed.

In its final cut, the song will end in a rousing Zoom meeting of citizens dissolving into the Philippine flag.

Arcilla is also proud of the project which will also feature the other works of the King of Balagtasan. “Akin ang karangalan at kaligayahan na magkaisa ang ating damdamin at mithiin sa isang pagtatanghal ng ginintuang sining na sariling atin! Salamat sa karanasang di malilimutan," he said.

Lizaso also hopes to reach a new millennial audience that will recognize Balagtasan as the precursor of today’s spoken word, fliptop rap and other forms of expression. The show also features other written works of Huseng Batute, who wrote the lyrics of “Pakiusap,” “Ang Dalagang Pilipina,” “Pamana” and others.

Aside from Arcilla, Quizon and Maigue, other artists who participated in the production include Michael V., Via Antonio, Sheila Valderrama-Martinez, Arman Ferrer, David Ezra, and ventriloquist Ony Carcamo.

Joining Davao in the artistic team are Dennis Marasigan (assistant director and scriptwriter), Ruben Reyes (music arranger), Ohm David (production designer), Alice Gonzales (wardrobe consultant), B Delgado (hair and makeup artist), Steven Tansiongco (editor), and Max Canlas (colorist).



“Awit at Tula: Pagbabalik sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan” is set to air online at CCP Office of the President's Facebook page on November 22 in time for the birth anniversary of Huseng Batute.

Related video: