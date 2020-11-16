SB19 announces first virtual concert

MANILA -- The much-awaited concert of Pinoy boy group SB19 will happen online on November 21.

In a virtual conference on Monday, the group said they cannot wait to perform for their fans once again.

“We are really excited to interact with our fans and perform again on stage. Sayaw na sayaw na kami at kantang kanta na kami. Gusto na namin mag-perform. Pag-iigihan po namin ang performances namin kahit online concert siya,” they said.

Since the show will only be virtual, SB19 vowed to exert more effort for the concert to be as enjoyable as a live show.

“Ganun pa din po ang preparations namin pero this time, siguro we have to be more entertaining and more energetic… Nililinis po namin, pina-polish naming maigi 'yung performances namin,” they said.

The boys will be performing their original songs from their first album "Get in the Zone!" along with other special surprises including covers.

“Makakakita lang po sila ng other side ng SB19 kasi normally sa group namin, we have roles. Siguro po makakakita sila ng performances from each of the members na hindi pa nila nakikita before,” they said.

Comprised of Sejun, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin, SB19 debuted in October 2018 with the song "Tilaluha."

The group achieved mainstream popularity after a video of their dance practice for their sophomore single, "Go Up," went viral on social media in September 2019.

Aside from entering music publication Billboard's Next Big Sound chart, SB19 also topped Google's list of male personalities in the Philippines for 2019.

Even with all these, SB19 played coy when asked about how they feel about all their achievements in the past year.

“We are very thankful, of course. Super thankful kami sa lahat ng natatanggap namin although hindi namin siya masabi na parang deserve na deserve talaga namin. Our fans deserve it pero kami, iniisip namin na hindi lang ito 'yung kaya naming ipakita,” they said.

“May mas maipapakita pa kami. Gusto naming bumawi sa lahat ng fans namin na lahat ng binibigay nila sa amin na awards. Tutumbasan pa namin ng mas magagandang performances, kanta, albums. But we are thankful and overwhelmed,” they added.

SB19’s livestream concert will be available globally except for Indonesia and China. Tickets can be bought via Global Live's payment platforms such as Paypal, and through TicketNet.

The group said a portion of their concert's proceeds will be donated to charity.

