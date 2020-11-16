Robredo thanks Bea Alonzo for helping relief program for typhoon victims

Vice President Leni Robredo and actress Bea Alonzo. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News / Instagram: @beaalonzo

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday thanked the group of actress Bea Alonzo for contributing supplies to the government leader’s relief program for victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

Robredo’s office shared on Facebook a photo of the goods sent by the charity group co-founded by Alonzo.

“Lubos ang ating pasasalamat sa patuloy na pakikiisa ng I Am Hope Organization, na pinangungunahan nina Rina Navarro at ng aktres na si Bea Alonzo, sa ating mga inisiyatibo!” Robredo said.

Among the goods I Am Hope sent were canned tuna, milk, coffee, noodles, shampoo, and blankets, according to the office of the vice president.

“Kabilang rin sa kanilang ipinaabot na tulong ang 200 hot meals at milk tea na ipinamahagi natin sa evacuees noong dumalaw si VP Leni sa Francisco P. Felix Elementary School sa Cainta, Rizal nitong linggo,” Robredo added.

“Malaking bagay ang mga ito para sa ating mga kababayang nasalanta ng mga nagdaang bagyo. Maraming, maraming salamat!”

I Am Hope was formed early this year initially to provide meals for frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, but has since expanded its scope to partnering with government units, both local and now, national.