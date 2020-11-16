Red women: Angel Locsin, Catriona Gray amplify Red Cross programs for typhoon victims

Actress Angel Locsin and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray are both ambassadors of the Philippine Red Cross. Instagram: @therealangellocsin, @catriona_gray

MANILA — Angel Locsin and Catriona Gray, celebrities known for their civic work and advocacies, on Monday continued their respective efforts to extend aid to victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

Both women are Philippine Red Cross (PRC) ambassadors who have actively taken part in the humanitarian organization’s programs.

Locsin joined PRC staff and volunteers in Rizal, where thousands of families have been displaced after being inundated with floods.

That’s aside from her ongoing project as part of Aktor PH, an organization of Filipino actors, which has been packing and sending supplies to evacuees.

Gray, who is in Colombia for its national pageant as a judge, fulfilled her ambassador role for PRC by urging donations through a video message.

Beyond that, she met with officials of the Colombian counterpart of the group “to promote the fundraising activities for typhoon relief operations of @philredcross in the Philippines as well as PRC’s current COVID operations, leading the country’s mass public testing capacity.”

Locsin and Gray shared headlines in recent weeks after the “red-tagging” controversy linking them to communist groups, due to their outspoken stance on women’s rights and their other advocacies.

The military official behind the red-tagging, Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., has since apologized to Gray and more recently met with Locsin to settle the matter.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC