LOOK: Yassi Pressman's flooded home in Rizal

MANILA -- Actress Yassi Pressman was also affected by the recent typhoon.

The Kapamilya took to social media on Sunday to share photos showing her flooded house in Rizal.

Typhoon Ulysses slammed parts of the Philippines last Wednesday and Thursday, with Rizal among the badly hit areas.

"This is what my home in Rizal looked like a few days ago. Here in Batangas, we are continuously praying for everyone who is still recovering for Typhoon Ulysses," said Pressman, who is in Batangas for the lock-in taping of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

The actress also thanked her household staff for trying their best to salvage stuff from the flood.

"Thank you to my staff for doing all they can to save what we could. Thank you Yaya Lai, Ate Joy, Kuya Joel at Jerome at mga boys at mga kapitbahay na nagtulong-tulong. Sobrang salamat," she added.

Pressman then encouraged everyone to help the typhoon victims.

"Sana po magpakatatag pa po tayo at patuloy na magdasal para sa mga kababayan po natin. Tulungan po sana natin sila sa kahit anong paraan na makakaya natin. Mag-ingat po sana ang lahat. Malaking yakap," she said.

Currently, Pressman stars in hit ABS-CBN series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which airs weeknights after TV Patrol on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and on free TV channel A2Z.

