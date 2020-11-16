LOOK: Gardo Verzosa's house damaged by typhoon

MANILA -- The house of actor Gardo Verzosa was not spared by the recent typhoon.

On Sunday, days after typhoon Ulysses pummeled some parts of the country, Verzosa shared a photo showing his flood-damaged house.

In the caption, the actor simply wrote: "haaaaayyyyyy 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 our house 🙈🙈🙈."

On Monday afternoon, Verzosa shared a clip showing him and other people dancing while cleaning. The actor is known for his TikTok dance videos.

"Life goes on cupcakes kahit gaano kasakit at kalungkot palaging iisipin na never tayong pababayaan ng PANGINOON at meron tayo mga cupcakes na magpapasaya at magpapa-smile sa atin kahit papa'no," Verzosa shared.

Verzosa also thanked his wife Ivy Vicencio for salvaging his "priceless" photos from the flood.



"salamat #wifey sa pagsalba mo sa mga pictures na ito sa baha. I'm sure tuwang tuwa sa iyo si mommy ko in heaven," Verzosa wrote.

Verzosa is one of the stars of the digital movie series "The House Arrest of Us" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

