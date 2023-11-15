Zaijian Jaranilla inks new contract with ABS-CBN

Photo by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Former child star Zaijian Jaranilla has grown before the eyes of the Kapamilya viewers. And he is not about to leave his second home at ABS-CBN anytime soon.

On Wednesday, Jaranilla signed a new exclusive contract with ABS-CBN. The event was attended by Kapamilya executives led by ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, CEO and president Carlo Katigbak, COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, and Star Magic boss Lauren Dyogi.

According to the “Senior High” actor, he did not expect to get this far in the entertainment industry as he started quite early with the iconic inspirational series “May Bukas Pa,” where he played the role of Santino.

“Hindi ko rin po akalain na na aabot ako sa ganito. Sobrang thankful po ako sa lahat ng nangyayari sa 'kin ngayon. 'Yung determination and drive na nakukuha ko lagi ay dahil sa family. Sila naman talaga 'yung reason kung bakit ko pinagbubutihan lagi at pinagpapatuloy lahat ng mga ginagawa ko kasi gusto ko sila bigyan ng magandang buhay,” he explained.

“At syempre 'yung nakukuha ko ring suporta galing sa mga friends ko sa showbiz, lahat ng mga nakasama ko na matatanda na, senior artists. Baon-baon ko po lahat ng tinuro niyo sa akin.”

Jaranilla said growing up in showbiz allowed him to build many families with his colleagues and production teams.

He is also grateful that ABS-CBN, which, despite all the adversities it faced, took care of him.

“Para sa 'kin po ang ibig sabihin ng pagiging solid Kapamilya ay walang iwanan sa hirap at ginhawa,” Jaranilla stressed.

“Despite sa lahat ng nangyari sa ABS-CBN, hindi nila ako pinabayaan. At para sa 'kin 'yun ang isang solid Kapamilya.”

Jaranilla is currently part of the primetime series “Senior High” with “batchmates” Andrea Brillantes and Xyril Manabat.