'The Marvels' features new adventures, Seo-Jun Park's MCU debut

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In “The Marvels,” Brie Larson once again flies high as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.

During a previous interview, the actress shared her thoughts on her character’s latest onscreen adventure.

“After the first film, we're at an interesting spot," said Larson. "She's (Danvers) dealing with being on her own and then suddenly she's thrust into a situation with this new team grappling with what it means to be a leader.”

The latest film is the 33rd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is a sequel to Larson’s first flight as the super-powerful “Captain Marvel” in 2019.

It was MCU’s first stand-alone, female-led superhero franchise. Fittingly, powerhouse director Nia DaCosta took the helm in continuing Captain Marvel’s story.

"When I first came onto the film, one of my biggest desires was to get deeper into who Captain Marvel was as a person," she shared. "In the first film, she doesn't know who she is, and the next time we see her in Endgame, she drops down, punches Thanos, and then leaves again."

DaCosta added: "So, I really wanted to know who she was, how she felt about being the savior of the universe and where does she live? I want to know all those things."

Two other strong female leads share the screen with Larson: Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau.

MCU's MVP Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury, while Zawe Ashton joins the cast as a powerful warrior who goes toe to toe with Captain Marvel.

“The Marvels” also stars Korean actor Seo-Jun Park and plays a charming prince.

"We had such a great time working with Seo-Jun and he's a really great actor," said DaCosta. "I think it's his first English-language role. So, that was really fun to be a part of. I don't want to give too much away about his character, but I think he's someone from Carol's past and they have a really strong and Important relationship."

“The Marvels” is now out in the Philippines and in the U.S.