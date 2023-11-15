Scene from the first season of the South Korean dating show 'Single's Inferno.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

The holiday season is about to get hot!

The South Korean reality dating show "Single's Inferno" is returning to Netflix for its third season on December 12.

#SinglesInferno Season 3 is coming to heat up winter this December 12 with new singles, a new host, and new rules. Only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/V2Vk7ij7U5 — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) November 15, 2023

The streamer announced on Wednesday the new season's premiere date through a post on the X (formerly Twitter) account of Netflix K-content.

"[Single's Inferno] Season 3 is coming to heat up winter this December 12 with new singles, a new host, and new rules," it said.

On YouTube, Netflix also dropped a teaser for the upcoming season.

"Single's Inferno" follows a group of participants who intend to find romance while staying at an island, where they will also undergo challenges.

K-pop singer Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, actress Lee Da-hee and comedian Hong Jin-kyung return as hosts for the season.

From left to right: Hanhae, Dex, Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee and Kyuhyun serve as hosts for the third season of 'Single's Inferno.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

Korean YouTube personality Dex, who rose in popularity after participating in the second season with his real name Kim Jin-young, is joining the third season as a host.

"Single's Inferno" is among the popular Korean reality series on Netflix, alongside the survival competition "Physical: 100" and game show "The Devil's Plan."

