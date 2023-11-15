Emily Swallow. Handout

MANILA — "Mandalorian" star Emily Swallow is not attending the upcoming ManiPopCon in the Philippines, organizers announced.

The Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon) is set to be held at Ayala Malls Manila Bay from November 17 to 19.

In an announcement, ManiPopCon said that Diana Lee Inosanto is also not going to the event.

"Due to unforeseen developments, we regret to inform you that Emily Swallow and Diana Lee Inosanto will no longer be able to attend ManiPopCon 2023," ManiPopCon said.

"In navigating these unexpected challenges, we want to clarify that this situation is a result of unforeseen developments faced by ManiPopCon and we want to apologize to the actresses and their management teams," they added.

ManiPopCon said ticketholders of the artists' meet and greet may refund their payment.

"Ticketholders of their meet and greets will get full refunds from Ticketmelon who has started this process already and will send all concerned ticket holders an email once their refunds have been completed," they said.

"We appreciate your understanding during these circumstances and remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences this year as well as in the future."

