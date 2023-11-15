LOOK: Coco Martin, Julia Montes tour Switzerland

After enjoying the scenic spots in Italy, celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes are now exploring the beautiful places in Switzerland.

On Instagram, B617 Management uploaded a snap of Martin and Montes's visit at Iseltwald, best known as one of the shooting locations of the hit 2019 Korean drama series "Crash Landing on You."

Before going to Switzerland, Martin and Montes spent time in Rome, Italy. Among the tourist sites they visited were the Fontana Di Trevi and Palatine Hill.

Photos of the two abroad began circulating online last week.

Early this month, Martin, who has been dubbed as the country's Primetime King, celebrated his birthday.

Last May, Martin confirmed that they are in a 12-year relationship much to the delight of their fans who had long been waiting for the announcement.

Montes cited their faith as an important part of their relationship.

Currently, Martin is busy with the hit action drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," while Montes stars in the movie "Five Breakups and a Romance" with Alden Richards.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC