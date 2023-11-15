Lee Seung-gi returns to Manila for BGC event



MANILA -- After a successful concert in Manila last May and another visit for a charity event in Quezon City last September, South Korean singer-actor-TV host Lee Seung-gi, the star of “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho,” returned to Manila last Sunday for the Chimaek Chicken and Beer Festival.

To reconnect with his Filipino fans, Lee performed for free at the full-packed BGC Ampitheater to treat his avid followers on the first anniversary of BB.Q Chicken, owned by Chavit Singson, with its first branch that opened a year ago at BGC.

“I am very happy to see all of you,” Lee addressed the crowd through an interpreter as the fans warmly welcomed him anew.

“Filipinos are very kind and hospitable people. That’s what I love most about Filipino. I’m so thankful that you are all here to welcome me back. It’s a very good feeling to see all of you. I love all of you that’s why I’m here again.”

He serenaded local fans with his hit singles like “Return,” “Desire and Resent,” “Smile Boy,” “Losing My Mind” and “Because You’re My Woman,” as well as a cover of Journey’s “Open Arms.”

Lee had no back-up singers or dancers, only a lead guitarist and a female keyboardist.

Lee is expected to do films and help the local movie industry here. Next year, Lee announced he has a new film coming out and Filipinos can anticipate to watch him on the big screen again.

Last May, Lee was in the Philippines for the concert “The Dreamer’s Dream Chapter 2” at the New Frontier Theater.

“Since I have all the love from the Philippines, I’m going to give you back this time and hopefully, we’ll do this more often,” Lee asserted. “I missed my Filipino fans so much. It’s really nice to see you here at High Street.”

The Chimaek Chicken and Beer Festival was hosted by Nancy of Momoland. Fans were also treated to beer and chicken courtesy of BB.Q Chicken.