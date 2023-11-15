JM de Guzman shares thoughts on 'Linlang', future projects

Photo from JM de Guzman's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actor JM de Guzman shared his thoughts on the success of his teleserye "Linlang" and his future projects with ABS-CBN after signing a new contract with the Kapamilya network.

Speaking to reporters, de Guzman recalled how some fans has pertained to him as Alex, his character in "Linlang."

"Nakakatuwa rin kasi nae-engage namin 'yung audience doon sa istorya, roon sa storytelling," he said.

De Guzman hopes that viewers would be reminded of the consequences of cheating after watching the series.

"Sa social media ngayon, madalas naku-cruxify 'yung mga infidelity and importante rin na sana 'yung show na 'to maging ehemplo -- ito 'yung mga kahaharapin mo, ito 'yung mga masasaktan mo, ito 'yung mga maaapektuhan mo, ito 'yung mga mangyayari kapag ginawa mo 'to," he said.

The actor also shared how proud he is of the arc of his character Bro. Joseph in "The Iron Heart."

"Pagtapak ko pa lang sa set ng 'Iron Heart' iba 'yung disiplina, iba 'yung passion na nararamdaman ko, iba 'yung love na pinu-put nila sa trabaho. Talagang I'm proud na maging parte ako kahit saglit lang sa 'Iron Heart,'" de Guzman said.

"Importante roon 'yung redemption niya na kahit sobrang ginagamit niya 'yung religion para sa kasamaan, may redemption pa rin. He found God talaga and real love and pinakita niya 'yun sa huli bago siya mamatay," he added.

De Guzman revealed that he is currently reading a script for a movie but did not give more details about the project.

Some of the actors he wants to work with are: John Arcilla, Coco Martin, Jericho Rosales, Baron Geisler, John Lloyd Cruz, Maja Salvador, Anne Curtis, Arci Munoz, and Angelica Panganiban.

"Marami pa pong challenging roles na maibigay sa 'kin and I will make sure na ibibigay ko 'yung 100 percent best ko," he said.

