Janet Jackson returning to Manila for Araneta concert

MANILA -- International pop superstar Janet Jackson is returning to Manila for a concert, Live Nation Philippines announced on Wednesday in a social media post.

Billd as "Janet Jackson: Together Again," the musical event will be held on March 13, 2024 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The pre-selling of tickets is set on November 24 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., while the general sale will start on November 25 at 12 noon.

Jackson last performed in the country in 2011 for her "Number Ones – Up Close and Personal" world tour.

Jackson, the sister of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, is known for her hits including "That's The Way Love Goes," "All For You" and "Together Again."