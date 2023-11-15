Jane de Leon dismisses claims of snubbing fans

Jane de Leon poses for a photo at the press conference of her movie 'Shake, Rattle, & Roll Extreme.' Josh Mercado

MANILA -- Jane de Leon became the talk of the town after some social media users called her snob as she allegedly ignored fans during the “Five Breakups and a Romance” red carpet premiere.

Talking about the viral edited videos on TikTok, De Leon clarified: “First of all, introvert ako. I saw that (video) ‘yung kumalat kasi hindi ‘yun ‘yung full na nangyari so they thought na snob ako. Hindi nila alam na pumunta ako sa fans. I have that video. Ako naman, nag-e-enjoy lang ako.”

Discussing the ugly side of social media, the Kapamilya star said, “Sabi ko nga, don’t believe everything you see on social media, kasi hindi nila alam ine-edit out. Hindi nila alam ‘yung totoong ginagawa ng mga artista. Nakaka-sad lang na hindi nila nakikita ‘yung totoong gestures or pakikisama [dahil na-e-edit]. Natatawa ako kasi they know what I did nung premiere night — na nakihalubilo ako sa fans and naghintay kami kasi mayroon pang mga artista na ini-interview sa taas. Nakipag-interact naman kami nun.”

The Star Magic artist also thanked her loyal fans for defending her. “Hindi ko kailangang mag-adjust because this is me. I know myself. Marami namang nakakaalaam na introvert ako. Hindi naman nire-reason out ‘yung pagiging introvert. I love my fans so much and they know that. That’s why sobrang na-appreciate ko how they protect me and kung paano nila ako mahalin at alam nila ang istorya na hindi ko na kailangang i-defend ang sarili ko.”

De Leon is also grateful to be part of Regal’s “Shake, Rattle, & Roll Extreme.” During the media conference, she described the movie as bloody.

“‘Yung action hindi na mawawala. Mayroong mga bagong pinagawa sa akin na first ko lang ginawa sa buong buhay ko. Nagpaalam ako kay Mama kung puwede kong gawin and pinayagan niya naman ako. Maganda naman ‘yung eksena," she said.

“Ito madugo rin and nakakapagod pero mas madugo ‘yung 'Darna.' Dito naman puro takbo, mayroong fight scenes also how to survive. I can’t compare it with 'Darna.'”

While promoting her latest horror movie under Regal, De Leon also talked about her upcoming movie with Janella Salvador.

“Bagong project namin and first [movie] project namin together ni Janella. Iikot ‘yung story sa aming dalawa ni Janella. It’s all about revenge, it’s all about competition, at hindi mawawala ang love. And maraming twists. Kahit ako nung binasa ko ‘yung script nagulat ako kasi akala ko ‘yun na ‘yung twist, mayroon pa pala,” she said.

Their photo together, posted by the film’s director Jun Lana, became a top trending topic on X (former Twitter).

“Super excited. Super nag-trending. Super hindi in-expect. Nakakatuwa lang kasi nung nag-post si direk Jun Lana, sumabog agad ‘yung Twitter. Sabi nung manager ko, ‘Trending kayo ngayon.’ Nasa storycon kami nung time na ‘yun,” she said.

De Leon revealed that the idea of putting them together in one movie happened during the ABS-CBN Ball.

“Nag-start kasi ito sa ABS-CBN Ball. Magkasama kami ni Janella. Nakita kami ni Tita Roselle (Monteverde) and sabi niya na gagawan kami ng movie together. Pero hindi ko pa masyadong makukwento ‘yung story. Parang rollercoaster ‘yung story and sobrang bago sa amin ni Janella,” she said.

De Leon also called her friendship with Salvador "unexpected."

“‘Yung friendship namin ni Janella is sobrang natural and hindi showbiz. Kahit wala kaming trabaho, nagkikita kami parati. Pinagkukwentuhan nga namin na before nagkakasama lang kami, nagkakatabi sa upuan at hindi namin in-expect na magiging close talaga kaming dalawa. Sobrang blessed kami. Unexpected friendship ang tawag namin dun,” she said.

Meanwhile, de Leon also revealed her future projects.

“Mayroon nang niluluto. Nagpi-pitch naman sila sa akin for the next serye. I think next year baka magagawa na namin ‘yun. Ngayon, naghahanap na rin sila ng mga leading man. Nag-recommend na rin ako ng mga leading man pero sa amin na lang ‘yun nila Tita Cory (Vidanes). Also, puro movies. Ang daming naka-lineup na movies kaya kinausap din ako ng bosses kung paano namin aayusin ‘yung schedule. Napag-usapan namin na we should finish the movies first,” she said.

“Shake, Rattle, & Roll Extreme” opens November 29 in cinemas. It also stars Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing, vlogger Ninong Ry, Paolo Gumabao, Paul Salas, and Iza Calzado.