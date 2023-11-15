MANILA -- Singer Anji Salvacion turned emotional after spending time with children who are battling cancer.

In a video released by Star Magic, Salvacion can be seen sharing her blessings by visiting cancer-stricken children at National Children's Hospital in Quezon City early this month.

"Mahilig din kasi ako sa mga kids eh," said Salvacion. "I want them to have a childhood memory na they could share sa mga susunod nilang pwedeng pag-share-an na mga bata rin who've been through worst and who've been through a lot. They deserve to be happy."

"Ako kasi I had a good childhood. Although wala ang dad ko pero at least my family make it better for me. Imagine these children na they're supposed to enjoy life, everybody deserves to be happy. They deserve to be happy, they deserve all the love, all the beautiful things. Imagine these children being here instead of being out there," she said.

Apart from spending time with the children, Salvacion also gave Christmas gift packs to the kids.

According to Salvacion, visiting the children gave her hope especially with all the things that's happening to her right now.



